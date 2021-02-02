Pedestrian dies after crash on Asheville Hwy. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Troopers said a pedestrian died after a crash along Asheville Highway in Spartanburg County, Tuesday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 6:45pm about four miles east of Inman.

Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was crossing the road when they were struck by a westbound vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where they later died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.