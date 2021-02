GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died after a crash along White Horse Road in Greenville County early Monday morning.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:15am on White Horse Road near Stanford Road.

Troopers said a pedestrian was hit by a car headed southbound.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 42-year-old Melissa Ann Brown.

The driver of the car was not hurt.