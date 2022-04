LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died following a car crash Wednesday night in Lancaster County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 200 near Reece Road around 9:25 p.m.

Troopers said a 2009 Tahoe was traveling north when a pedestrian headed east was struck in the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken by EMS to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead according to troopers.

The SCHP said the crash remains under investigation