Coroner identifies pedestrian following crash Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway patrol said a pedestrian has died following a crash Friday night.
The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Linda Sue Turner, 55, of Cherokee County.
The crash happened at about 9:23 a.m. on US Highway 29 (Warren B Abernathy Highway) near Franklin Avenue.
According to SCHP, the driver of a Honda Civic was driving southbound on US Highway 29 when a pedestrian was trying to cross US 29 Highway form the westbound direction. The driver hit the pedestrian.
Turner was taken to the hospital where she died, SCHP said.
A forensic exam is scheduled for Saturday.
This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.