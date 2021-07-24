Coroner identifies pedestrian following crash Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway patrol said a pedestrian has died following a crash Friday night.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Linda Sue Turner, 55, of Cherokee County.

The crash happened at about 9:23 a.m. on US Highway 29 (Warren B Abernathy Highway) near Franklin Avenue.

According to SCHP, the driver of a Honda Civic was driving southbound on US Highway 29 when a pedestrian was trying to cross US 29 Highway form the westbound direction. The driver hit the pedestrian.

Turner was taken to the hospital where she died, SCHP said.

A forensic exam is scheduled for Saturday.

This crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

