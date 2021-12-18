Pedestrian dies in Anderson Co. hit and run

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Saturday night after being struck by a vehicle on SC Highway 88 in Anderson County.

The incident happened at 6:50 p.m. on Hwy 88 near Gray Fox Lane in Liberty.

Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle were both traveling west on Hwy 88 when the vehicle struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.

The victim was identified by the Anderson County Coroner’s Office as being 32-year-old Justin Dwayne Monroe, of Piedmont.

The coroner’s report states that Monroe was walking along the road when he was struck.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate with the assistance of the Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).