PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Clemson University student has been arrested after a deadly crash Wednesday evening in Clemson.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened near the Esso Club on Highway 93 near Perimeter Road.

The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene.

The coroner’s office identified the pedestrian as 68-year-old Robert Barrett, of Clemson.

Clemson University said one of its students, Micheal Lyon was charged with driving under the influence.

The crash is being investigated by the Clemson Police Department.