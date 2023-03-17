FRANKLIN, N.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after they were hit by two vehicles Thursday night in Franklin.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were called to Georgia Road for a person who was acting erratically and walking in and out of the roadway in front of an Ingles grocery store.

As officers were responding, they were notified of 911 calls saying the person had been struck by two vehicles.

Police said they arrived to find the victim lying dead in the road.

Franklin Police said they are continuing to investigate the crash but no charges will be filed against the drivers.