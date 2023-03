SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Friday night in a crash in Spartanburg.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 11 p.m. on I-585 near SC-9.

Troopers said a pedestrian was attempting to cross the road and was hit by a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander.

The victim, who is unidentified, died on the scene.

7NEWS will update as more information becomes available.