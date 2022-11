UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Wednesday night in a crash in Union.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:11 p.m. on SC 215 near Lukesville Road.

Troopers said a Honda was attempting to pass a stalled vehicle in the roadway when the driver hit a pedestrian working on the vehicle.

The Union County Coroner’s Office has not identified the pedestrian at this time.