CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Monday, more than a week after being injured in a Cherokee County crash.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Cherokee Avenue at 3rd Street around 8:40pm on April 30.

Troopers said a pedestrian was crossing Cherokee Avenue when they were hit by a pickup truck headed southbound.

The pedestrian died from their injuries Monday. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.