ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a fatal collision in which a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday evening.

According to Deputy Coroner Don McCown, the coroner’s office is responding to 151 Civic Center Blvd in Anderson. That is the listed address for InTown Suites.

McCown said the office received the call around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.

This is a developing story. WSPA will update as more information becomes available.