EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died early Monday morning after being hit by two separate vehicles while crossing a road in Easley.

The crash happened in front of the QuikTrip at the 4800-block of Calhoun Memorial Highway around 12:30 a.m., according to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner said 69-year-old Sue Anderson Price was attempting to cross the road when she was hit by two vehicles.

Price died from her injuries at the scene of the crash.

The Easley Police Department is investigating.