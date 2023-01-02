OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit by a minivan early Monday morning and died at an Oconee County hospital.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Sandifer Boulevard at 5:05 a.m.

Troopers said a 2019 Dodge Minivan was traveling east on Sandifer Boulevard while the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road.

The pedestrian was hit by the minivan and taken to the hospital where they died. Their identity has not been released.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.