SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a train in Spartanburg, Tuesday morning.

According to Spartanburg Police, a train was stopped doing maintenance near Crescent Avenue and South Forest Street when a person climbed under the train around 11:30am.

Police said the train then moved, causing serious injuries to the person.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.