Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the incident happened on Jan. 14 around 7:30 p.m.

Officials said the pedestrian was attempting to run across Hendersonville Road into a travel lane and was hit by a pickup truck. The pedestrian was sent to an area hospital and, as of the morning of Jan. 18, he is stable and no longer considered life-threatening.

APD’s Traffic Safety Unit responded to the scene and will continue its investigation, according to officials. No citations were issued to the driver.