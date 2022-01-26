Pedestrian killed during crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was killed during a crash Wednesday night in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the crash happened at 7:54 p.m. on South Pleasantburg Drive near Mauldin Road.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the crash. The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The Traffic Reconstruction team is on scene.

Details are limited. We will update this story when more information becomes available.