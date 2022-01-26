Pedestrian killed during crash in Greenville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was killed during a crash Wednesday night in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the crash happened at 7:54 p.m. on South Pleasantburg Drive near Mauldin Road.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is responding to the crash. The identity of the pedestrian has not been released.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. The Traffic Reconstruction team is on scene.

Details are limited. We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store