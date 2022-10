GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night along U.S. 25 in northern Greenville County.

The crash happened just north of Travelers Rest on U.S. 25 near Tigerville Road around 8:30 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a pedestrian was attempting to cross the highway when they were hit by a pickup truck.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.