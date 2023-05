SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A car hit and killed a man Friday night.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Jimmy Grant, 74, was crossing SJ Workman Highway around 10 p.m., attempting to check his mailbox when a Honda Civic hit him.

Troopers said Grant died at the scene. The coroner’s office scheduled an autopsy for Saturday.

Troopers said the driver of the Civic was not injured.