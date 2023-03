GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after being hit by a car in Greenville.

The Greenville Coroner’s Office confirmed Monday night it had been called to a scene at the intersection of Augusta Road and Beechtree Blvd in reference to a person hit by a motor vehicle. Officials said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet identified who the pedestrian is, and the incident is still under investigation. We will update this story when we have more information.