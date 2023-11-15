OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A worker was hit and killed while working in a highway construction zone Wednesday morning in Oconee County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 9 a.m. on SC 11 near Fire Station Road.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the man was employed by King Asphalt and was hit by a truck owned by the company that was backing up at the time of the incident.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 58-year-old Joe Milton Bridges, of Liberty. An autopsy is scheduled to assist in the death investigation.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP and the Oconee County Coroner’s Office.

