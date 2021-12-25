Pedestrian hit, killed in car crash on Christmas Eve in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed in a car crash in Laurens County on Christmas Eve.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC 49 at approximately 10:08 p.m.

The driver and passenger of a 2001 Honda four-door Sedan were traveling north on SC 49 while a pedestrian was also traveling north on SC 49, troopers said. The Honda Sedan then struck the pedestrian.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released. SCHP said there have been no charges in this case.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.