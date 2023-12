GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was killed in a crash Thursday night in Greenville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on Wade Hampton Boulevard around 9:40 p.m.

Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling north when hit by a Toyota Camry traveling south.

The pedestrian died at the scene, officials said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the pedestrian at this time.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.