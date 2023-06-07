GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, 31-year-old Shane Matthew Campbell was struck by a vehicle that was traveling north on Montague Avenue Extension near Roberts Drive.

Campbell was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.