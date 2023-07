LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Sunday night in a crash in Laurens.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 9:47 p.m. on US 76.

Troopers said a Dodge pickup truck was traveling west when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway.

The driver of the pickup was not injured, troopers said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has not identified the pedestrian at this time.