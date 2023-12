OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Thursday night in a crash in Seneca.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred before 11 p.m. on US 76 near Richland Road.

Troopers said a Kia Forte was traveling west when it collided with the pedestrian attempting to cross the highway.

The pedestrian died at the scene, troopers said.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the pedestrian at this time.