SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Sunday night in a crash near Chesnee.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Troopers said the pedestrian was traveling south on the northbound lane of the highway when hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has not released the identification of the pedestrian at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the SCHP.