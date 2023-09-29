SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Friday morning in a crash in Campobello.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the crash occurred after 5 a.m. on the 200 block of Old Highway 357.

Upon arrival, investigators located the pedestrian. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office has identified the man as 33-year-old Jason Bryan Ridings, of Campobello.

A forensic exam has been scheduled for Friday.

The crash is under investigation by the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.