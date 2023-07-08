SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash Friday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Duncan Reidville Road about 5 miles south of Duncan.

Troopers said a pedestrian was attempting to cross the street and was hit by a 2011 Infiniti sedan traveling west on Duncan Reidville Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the sedan was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.