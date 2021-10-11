Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Laurens Road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run crash Monday evening, according to Greenville Police.

The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. on Laurens Road near Rector Street.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was a grey sedan, possibly a Honda.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their idenitity has not been released.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

This incident remains under investigation by the Greenville City Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.