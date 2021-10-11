Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Laurens Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run crash Monday evening, according to Greenville Police.

The crash happened at 7:30 p.m. on Laurens Road near Rector Street.

Witnesses told police the vehicle was a grey sedan, possibly a Honda.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their idenitity has not been released.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

This incident remains under investigation by the Greenville City Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store