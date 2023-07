GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed early Friday morning in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 3:42 a.m. on US 25 at Whitmire Drive.

Troopers said a 2009 Honda Civic and the pedestrian were both traveling south on US 25. The vehicle then hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

7NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.