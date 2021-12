GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Saturday after being hit by a vehicle on Wade Hampton Boulevard, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to Corporal Joe Hovis, the collision happened at 6:21 p.m. Saturday night.

Hovis said the driver of a 2017 Subaru SUV was traveling south on Wade Hampton Boulevard when they struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not yet been released.