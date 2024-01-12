GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A toddler was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday evening in the driveway of a Greenville home.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:06 p.m. on McDowell Street.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a 2005 Honda SUV was backing up on private property as a 18-month-old boy was crossing behind the vehicle.

The toddler was hit and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway patrol.