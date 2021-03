GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died Saturday night after being hit by a car in Greenwood County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, a pedestrian was traveling west on SC Hwy 254 around 8:15 p.m. when they were struck and killed by a 2002 Jeep SUV that was also traveling west on the highway.

The incident occurred near Chatham Drive roughly five miles north of Greenwood.

Master Trooper Miller said no charges have been filed.