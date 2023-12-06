CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died early Wednesday morning after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Cherokee County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred before 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 85 near the entrance ramp at SC 18.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was entering the interstate when it hit the pedestrian.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the pedestrian at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the SCHP.