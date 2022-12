ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night on an interstate in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened at 10:32 p.m. on I-385SB near Exit 23.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

