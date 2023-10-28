LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that a pedestrian was hit and killed on Saturday morning.

Troopers said that a 2000 Ford pickup truck was driving north on US-25 at SC-252 around 4:45 a.m. A pedestrian was lying on the roadway and was hit by the pickup truck.

The driver of the Ford pickup was not injured, however, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP.

