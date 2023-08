GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed on Wednesday by an tractor trailer while he was walking.

According to the Greenwood County Coroner’s Office, James F. Attaway Sr., of Roberts Drive, died on Wednesday at Self Regional Healthcare from injuries he sustained from being hit by an 18-wheeler while he was walking along Montague Avenue Extension near Roberts Drive.

He was taken by EMS to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.