LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was killed during a crash early Friday morning in Laurens County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on I-385 southbound near mile marker 5.

Troopers said a 2009 Nissan Versa was traveling southbound on I-385 when it hit a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.