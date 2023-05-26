ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian died on Monday as a result of being struck by two vehicles.

According to the Asheville Police Department, Benjamin David Brown, 46, was on a skateboard travelling south on Merimon Avenue early Monday morning when he entered the intersection with Marcellus Street against a steady red traffic light.

A Republic Services waste truck travelling east on Marcellus Street entered the intersection at the same time and collided with Brown.

Brown reportedly dislodged from the truck a short distance later and came to rest in the road, where a Subaru sedan travelling west on the exit ramp hit him.

Brown succumbed to injuries sustained from the collisions on scene.

APD is still investigating the collision and is asking if anyone has any information about the incident to contact APD at 828-252-1110, or you can send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.