GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Greenville County Monday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:25 p.m. on White House Road, three miles west of Greenville.

Troopers said a 2001 Chrysler sedan hit a pedestrain in the roadway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. Their identity has not be released.