Pedestrian hit, killed in parking lot of Spartanburg Co. business

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died early Friday morning when she was hit by a box truck in the parking lot of a Spartanburg County business.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Southeastern Paper Group on Old Blackstock Road.

Troopers said the victim was walking on the property when she was hit by a box truck and died at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Nicole Elaine Armentrout, 43, of Spartanburg.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.