GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after they were hit by a car while crossing Interstate 185 Wednesday morning in Greenville County.

The crash happened on I-185 northbound near mile marker 16 around 6:15 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a pedestrian was attempting to cross the interstate when they were hit by a car headed northbound.

The pedestrian was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they died.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The driver of the car was not hurt.