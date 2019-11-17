Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run along Parker Rd. near Enoree

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man has died after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning, troopers say.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after midnight on Parker Road in Enoree.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Kyle Burch.

Troopers said Burch was crossing Parker Road when a vehicle traveling east hit and killed him. That vehicle then left the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.