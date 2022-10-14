SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was killed Thursday evening during a crash in Spartanburg County.

The crash happened along Highway 11 near Long Branch Road around 7:18 p.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 2008 Honda sedan was traveling north on SC 11 while a pedestrian was walking south.

The Honda hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.