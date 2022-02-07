Pedestrian killed in Spindale hit-and-run

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(From: Spindale Police Department)

SPINDALE, NC (WSPA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night in Spindale.

According to the Spindale Police Department, the crash happened on Ledbetter Road just before 9:00 p.m.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Victor Antonio Whitesides.

Investigators said the vehicle involved, a black Honda, left the scene after the crash.

Police said the vehicle should have extensive damage on the passenger side and may be missing a side mirror and headlight.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Spindale Police Department at 828-286-2911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store