Pedestrian killed in Spindale hit-and-run

SPINDALE, NC (WSPA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night in Spindale.

According to the Spindale Police Department, the crash happened on Ledbetter Road just before 9:00 p.m.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Victor Antonio Whitesides.

Investigators said the vehicle involved, a black Honda, left the scene after the crash.

Police said the vehicle should have extensive damage on the passenger side and may be missing a side mirror and headlight.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Spindale Police Department at 828-286-2911.