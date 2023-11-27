TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is continuing to investigate an incident which left one pedestrian dead and another injured.

According to the coroner’s office, first responders were called to the area of Glenview Park Place and North Main Street on Saturday for a call about two pedestrians being struck by a single vehicle.

One of those pedestrians, Jennifer Weitzel Berry, of Travelers Rest, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was sent to Prima Health Greenville with unspecified injuries.

The case is still under investigation.