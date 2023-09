GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash late Friday in Greenville.

The crash happened on Mauldin Road just south of Cavalier Drive just before midnight.

Greenville Police said a pedestrian was hit by a black SUV which did not stop.

Investigators said the pedestrian suffered severe injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the vehicle involved is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.