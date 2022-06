SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pedestrian was hit and killed in an early-morning collision in Spartanburg County on Tuesday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 3:37 a.m. on Drayton Road just east of Spartanburg.

Corporal Joe Hovis said the driver of a 2012 Buick SUV was traveling west on Drayton Road when they struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they later died.