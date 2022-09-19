A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Spartanburg County, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Corporal David Jones said the collision happened on SC Hwy 29 near Brooklyn Road around 12:05 a.m.

A 2015 Infinity SUV was traveling north on Hwy 29 when they struck a pedestrian that was attempting to cross the road, Corporal Jones said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead. Their identity has not yet been released.

No one else was injured in the collision, and the incident remains under investigation.