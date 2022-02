GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night along Interstate 385 in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 8:15 p.m. onI-385 southbound near mile marker 24.

Troopers said a tractor trailer struck a person who was in the roadway.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.